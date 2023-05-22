Owatonna High School is excited to announce Kinzie Carlson and Makenna Hovey as the student speakers for the 2023 Owatonna High School Commencement to be held on Friday, June 2, at the Owatonna High School football field.
Kinzie Carlson, daughter of Aaron and Shannon Carlson, has been involved in Mock Trial (captain), Girls United (board member), Youth Oriented Leadership Organization (secretary), Link Crew, Speech (captain), National Honors Society, Girls Swim and Dive, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Robotics (business lead), Green Team (co-president), Key Club, Homecoming Committee, Prom Committee, Yearbook (editor), Student Council (senior class president). Kinzie has been involved in community activities such as being a member of the Young Women’s Cabinet of Minnesota, appointed in 2022 by Governor Walz. Kinzie was awarded “A” honor roll student all of middle school and high school, American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation Senator for the 2022 session in Washington DC, two-time regional champion and state competitor in Mock Trial, Exchange Club Student of the Month, section and state champion in Speech (discussion category), P.E.O. Star Scholar, Rotary Youth Leadership Award. This fall Kinzie will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the Global Launch program in London for the 2023-2024 school year. Kinzie will be pursuing a degree in Political Science and History, and either continue on for a masters/doctorate or go to law school. Career paths Kinzie is interested in are investigative work/federal law enforcement, public defending, or high school/college education.
Makenna Hovey, the daughter of Peter and Heather Hovey, has been involved in Speech (captain), OHS Theater, Drama Club (vice president), Choir (president), Mock Trial, Link Crew, and Magnet. Makenna has been involved in community activities such as Little Theater of Owatonna (student board member), Distinguished Young Women, Speaking Proudly, Summer Missions, Spotlight Showcase, NewLife Church (Switch), NewLife Church, and Archery. Makenna was awarded first place in Speech Big 9 (2022), 8th overall in State Speech (2022), fifth in Big 9 Speech (2023), State Speech participant (2023), Outstanding Role for fall play (Spotlight 2022 & 2023), Honoree for Musical (Spotlight 2023), Featured Spotlight Dancer (Spotlight 2023), Sunshine Award four consecutive years in a row (Speech). This fall, Makenna plans on attending Drake University. Mackenna will be attending Drake's Pre-Law program as well as majoring in Political Science. After Mackenna becomes a lawyer, she intends to get involved in Minnesota politics.