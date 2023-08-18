...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
In Wisconsin, Polk, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS CANCELLED...
The alert has been cancelled for far southern Minnesota, along
with the Arrowhead region, as observations have displaced the
plume away from the listed regions. Winds will become southerly
overnight and will prevent the heaviest smoke from reaching
southern Minnesota.
Monarch on milkweed flower at the Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Gardens, Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo June 2023)
Admittedly, a time existed when I considered milkweeds to be, well, weeds. A weed, by definition, is an unwanted plant. And my farmer dad didn’t want milkweeds growing in his Redwood County soybean fields. So we — meaning me and my siblings — were instructed to eradicate milkweeds, cockle burrs and thistles while walking beans.
Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates with her Canon camera and words from her home base in Faribault. She focuses on the ordinary, on everyday life. You can find more of her work on her blog: https://mnprairieroots.com