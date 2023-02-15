The Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna welcomed four fantastic students of the month in January. Pictured left to right are Rotary President Ann Miller, Samantha Liebl and Rotary Community Service Chair Ryan Gillespie. Not pictured are McKenna Dufresne, Hailey Kjersten and Ashley Holm Every month from September through May, the Rotary club welcomes students from the Owatonna High School to introduce them to the ethical and service aspects of Rotary as they enjoy the weekly lunches and programming.
The Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna welcomed five fantastic students of the month in December. Pictured left to right are Rotary President Ann Miller, Josaphine Nguyen, Lileigh Nguyen, David Smith, Olivia Vieths and Lauren Waypa. Every month from September through May, the Rotary club welcomes students from the Owatonna High School to introduce them to the ethical and service aspects of Rotary as they enjoy the weekly lunches and programming.
The Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna welcomed five fantastic students of the month in November. Pictured left to right are Rotary Community Service Chair Ryan Gillespie, Emma Myer, Ava Eitrheim, Lauren Bangs and Brooke Kunkel, with Glen Meger, Past President. Not pictured is Gavin Caron. Every month from September through May, the Rotary club welcomes students from the Owatonna High School to introduce them to the ethical and service aspects of Rotary as they enjoy the weekly lunches and programming.
The Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna welcomed four fantastic students of the month in September. Pictured left to right are Rotary Community Service Chair Ryan Gillespie, Charlie Tucker, Jonathan Clubb and Bella Barrie. Not pictured is Blake Burmeister. Every month from September through May, the Rotary club welcomes students from the Owatonna High School to introduce them to the ethical and service aspects of Rotary as they enjoy the weekly lunches and programming.