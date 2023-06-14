Noon Rotary March 2023 Students of the Month

(Photo courtesy of Owatonna Noon Rotary Club)

The Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna welcomed four fantastic students of the month in March. Pictured left to right are Rotary Community Service Chair Ryan Gillespie, Joe Hellerud, Ty Svenby and past President Glen Meger. Not pictured are Paiton Glynn and Drew Kretlow. Every month from September through May, the Rotary club welcomes students from the Owatonna High School to introduce them to the ethical and service aspects of Rotary as they enjoy the weekly lunches and programming.

