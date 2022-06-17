The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to make available $15,000 to assist individuals who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four-year programs at a technical/community college. Applications for nontraditional scholarships are due June 25, 2022. Scholarships would be used for fall semester 2022.
Eligibility requirements include that recipients have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. You must also hold a GED or graduated from high school prior to or with the class of 2022. Scholarship awards are up to $3,000 each.
Previous award recipients have pursued include accounting, agriculture services and management, automotive service technician, business, administrative assistant, carpentry, child development, construction electrician, cosmetology, culinary arts, dental hygiene, drafting, EMT/paramedic, law enforcement, medical administrative assistant, medical lab technician, nursing, radiography, and veterinary technician.
” We are excited to be offering these scholarships. Currently, there is a lot of demand for skilled workers in Owatonna. Students graduating from these programs can earn good wages and not have a lot of debt when they enter the workforce at the time of their graduation. The Foundation has always recognized the contributions of these workers to our local industry and is proud to be supportive of their education and training.” said Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator of the Owatonna Foundation.
Applications must be submitted June 25, 2022, and are available at the Foundation’s website at http://www.owatonnafoundation.org to apply for a Scholarship. If you have questions, please contact our Scholarship Coordinator, Jill Holmes at 455-3059.