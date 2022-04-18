Night of Knights Auction this Saturday Annie Granlund Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (File photo/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Night of Knights Auction is the main fundraiser for St. Mary’s School, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Mary's School.The 36th Annual Auction will be held on Saturday, April 23. The doors open at 4 p.m. Please stay tuned to the Night of Knights Auction Facebook page and auction website for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auction Knight Internet Finance Going Fundraiser School Night Door Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Hailstorm passes through area causes damage Task Force gives recommendation for future use of existing high school Owatonna boys, girls track combine for 31 1st place finishes in dominating fashion KAMP Automation eyes move from Waseca to Owatonna Truck stolen from Owatonna allegedly located in Faribault Upcoming Events Apr 18 Clinton Falls Township meeting Mon, Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18 Author Talk - Natalie Warren Mon, Apr 18, 2022 Apr 19 Owatonna Business Women Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19 Dementia Friends Informational Session Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19 VFW Auxiliary 3723 Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Kendrick Lamar is releasing a new album Cristiano Ronaldo says his newborn son has died Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams Grassley leads Senate rivals in fundraising