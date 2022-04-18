Night of Knights preview

The Night of Knights Auction is the main fundraiser for St. Mary’s School, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Mary's School.

The 36th Annual Auction will be held on Saturday, April 23. The doors open at 4 p.m. Please stay tuned to the Night of Knights Auction Facebook page and auction website for more details.

