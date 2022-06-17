Mayo Clinic Health System is introducing new options for same-day appointments at locations across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. Patients will be guided through the new options when next making a same-day appointment online or by calling their local clinic.
Now available in Owatonna, Express Care offers quick, convenient care for patients across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota with common symptoms. Express Care offers same-day virtual and in-person consultations with a healthcare professional.
• Symptoms treated by Express Care include:
• Sore throats, sinus infections, colds, nausea and flu symptoms.
• Minor cuts, bruises, burns, abrasions and minor skin infections.
• Acne, cold sores and wart removal.
• Heartburn and ear pain.
• Tick exposure, lice and rashes.
• Bladder infections in women ages 12 and up, first-time contraceptive prescriptions for women 18–34, vaginal yeast infections in women ages 18–65, and pregnancy testing.
Find all Express Care services listed on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Express Care virtual visits are available to patients everywhere through Patient Online Services. In-person appointments are now available in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester, Minnesota. Patients can schedule Express Care appointments through Patient Online Services or by calling their local clinic appointment line.
Patients with symptoms that cannot be treated through Express Care are now guided to the Department of Primary Care for appointments with a primary care provider who has same-day availability. Patients can continue to see their preferred primary care provider upon first availability. However, same-day appointments may not be available.
"In a same-day clinic setting, you see everything from the common cold to really complex issues that need in-depth consultation," says Jennifer Horn, M.D., chair of Clinical Practice for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. "It's often hard to plan for what to expect, and patients feel the impact in wait times and lack of overall care continuity. By guiding complex issues to Primary Care, we can help these patients more — that day and in the long run. It's exactly where Primary Care shines: providing in-depth consultations, working with a patient over time, and providing follow-up and referrals to specialties if needed."
Patients can call their local clinic appointment line to request a same-day appointment with Primary Care, or they can use Check Symptoms assessment tool through Patient Online Services. When calling, patients may be asked to speak with a triage nurse for an initial assessment of symptoms.
Patients who need an in-person appointment and are not near a clinic with an Express Care will continue to be guided to their local Primary Care location for their needs.
"With these changes, we're thinking strategically about how to deliver the best appointment option to our patients while ensuring the highest-quality care," says Dr. Horn. "We're excited to see how these new same-day options benefit our patients."