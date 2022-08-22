Two of the newest additions to the food scene in Owatonna will be offering samples from their menus along with 10 other Steele County vendors at this year’s Taste of Steele County. The event will be held at the Owatonna Eagles from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Smokin’ Silverback BBQ is new to town, opening in August next to El Tequila in the old Godfather’s Pizza location on South Cedar. Benny Meyer is the proprietor and chef. He has won multiple awards for his BBQ and he is excited to be able to share his talents here in Owatonna.
Courtyard by Marriott Owatonna’s Bistro just had a grand opening downtown in August. They will be giving Taste attendees samples of what can be enjoyed at their new space. General Manager Brian Billington is also very excited to be contributing to the vitality of the community, as he is already collaborating with other businesses in town to support their mutual success.
The Taste of Steele County has been presented annually since 2010 by the American Association of University Women, Owatonna Branch to raise funds in support of their scholarships for women and girls. More information on AAUW and the Taste event can be found on their website: AAUW Owatonna (MN) Branch
