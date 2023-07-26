RotaryYouthPhoto.jpeg

(Submitted photo)

North Star Rotary Youth Exchange is pleased to announce the commencement of the Rotary year and Youth Exchange year, marked by the appointment of Eric Johnsrud as the new Chair. Johnsrud is eager to collaborate with volunteers and clubs throughout Rotary Districts 5950 and 5960 to further Rotary's mission of promoting world peace.

  

