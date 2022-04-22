Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition encourages residents of Steele County to help protect youth; clean out your medicine cabinets.
Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition in partnership with Steele County Law Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are hoping to have the largest drop off event since the Take it to the Box program began in Steele County in 2011. In the past 11 years over 10,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs have been turned in; safely and confidentially. This year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, 2022.
DEA advises that, “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic.” Households are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets of all unused prescriptions so that they can be disposed of safely by law enforcement. There are two drop off locations in Steele County.
Law Enforcement Center 204 E. Pearl Street, Owatonna, MN 55060
Blooming Prairie City Hall 138 Hwy Ave S., Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, drop off sites are easy to access and completely confidential. Medications can be dropped of as they are, no preparation or removal from containers is needed. Prescriptions and all identifying information on bottles are incinerated to insure complete confidentiality.
Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition and Steele County Law Enforcement have a goal to collect 1200 pounds of unused prescription drugs between the two sites on April 30, 2022. Help keep youth safe, dispose of your unused prescription drugs on the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and throughout the year as needed.
Safe Use. Safe Storage. Safe Disposal. Take it to the Box!