...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
NAMES TO NOTE: Audrey Franklin named to USF Fall 2022 Dean's List
Audrey Franklin was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2022 Dean's List. Franklin, of Owatonna, is majoring in social work.
Franklin was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
About the University of Sioux Falls
Founded 139 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a transformative Christian liberal arts university serving over 1,600 students through traditional undergraduate programs as well as graduate, evening and online degree programs including a Doctorate in Leadership. USF is committed to academic excellence and the development of mature Christian persons for service to God and humankind in the world through its more than 90 programs in business, education, nursing and many more including the Center for Professional Development. A recent survey showed an impressive 99% of graduates secure a position in their chosen field or continued on to graduate school within six months of graduation. Additionally, 73% of graduates started their careers in South Dakota, and of those, 93% lived in Sioux Falls or within 30 miles. Learn more at www.usiouxfalls.edu.