Grant Achterkirch: Gopher Sport Malcolm Stephenson Student/Athlete - $2,500
Avery Ahrens: Darrel Trom Memorial - $1,000
Zoe Anderson: Exchange Club of Owatonna A.C.E. - $500
Addison Andrix: Random Acts of Kindness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Payton Bauer: Dennis Johnson Trades (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Jenna Bauman: Beatrice Natzel Americanism - $500, VFW Voice of Democracy - $75
Damian Boubin: Andrew Lawrence Memorial - $1,500
Jennifer Burtis: Owatonna FFA (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,500
Julia Christenson: Lee Foundation (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, Mann Math (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Jada Cole: Owatonna Foundation - $1,500, Gavin DeWitz Charles & Norma Buxton (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $5,000/4 years, Compeer Financial - $1,500, HomeTown Credit Union - $500, MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation - $1,000, Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention - $1,000
Nawal Diriye: Bruce Larson Memorial (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,200
Abigale Dirks: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500
Cael Dowling: Mann Math (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000
Brenden Drever: KRFO/KAT Kountry “Scholar Dollars” - $500, Mann Math (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000
Joseph Dub: Kenneth Wilcox (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $600
Fardouza Farah: Coca-Cola Premiere - $20,000, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation - $55,000/4 years
Samera Fearn: Federated Challenge BBBS - $5,000
Monica Garcia: Hispanic Unidos (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000
Connor Ginskey: Federated Insurance Business - $1,000, Triple “A” Award - $1,000/4 years, William Warner Knights of Columbus - $1,500, Andrew Lawrence Memorial - $1,500
Viviana Gonzalez: Federated Challenge BBBS - $2,000
Rian Grunwald: LeRoy & Leona Stockwell - $500
Hillary Haarstad: Federated Employees Credit Union - $500, Federated Insurance Business - $1,000, Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Kanin Hable: Ron Baker Memorial (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $3,500
Jackson Hemann: Little Theatre of Owatonna Veta Alexander - $400
Ava Hess: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500, Lions Club - $500, Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Claire Heyne: Mann Math (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, National Merit - $2,500
Brianne Hinchley: HomeTown Credit Union $1,000, Nancy A. Schroht Memorial - $500, Grandparents for Education - $500, MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation - $1,000, Rob Willmott - $500
Brody Jensen: Owatonna Foundation - $1,500
Grace Karsten: Full Circle Counseling & Wellness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Dakota Kath: C.P. Mickelson - $500, Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Year - $500, Jeff Kath Memorial - $5,000, Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500
Jace Katzung: Compeer Financial $1,500, Owatonna FFA (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,500, Steele County Robert Chladek Academic Agribusiness - $5,000 (Administered by the 761 Foundation)
Kayla Klinkenberg: Meilahn Family (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $4,000/4 years
Abdirahman Mahamud: Owatonna Foundation - $3,000
Dylan Meiners: Appointment to the United States Air Force Academy - Full Ride
Haley Meiners: Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Morgan Miller: Full Circle Counseling & Wellness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Madison Moen: Becky Hofmann Morris (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, Owatonna Elks - $1,000, Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Ariana Olson: The Power of One - $500, Anonymous Scholarship Committee - $500
Emerson Omangi: Full Circle Counseling & Wellness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500, MN-Dakotas District Kiwanis Educational Foundation - $1,000
Skyllar Ortega: Federated Challenge BBBS - $3,000
Daniela Ortiz: Hispanic Unidos (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, Andrew Lawrence Memorial - $1,500, MN School Boards Association Robert E. Meeks Student School Board Member Scholarship - $3,000
Aiden Packard: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500
Isai Perez: Owatonna Foundation - $3,000
Samuel Pfieffer: Rich & Judy Strunc - $1,000
Taylor Radsek: Owatonna Cheerleading Association - $150
Nathanial Rions: Random Acts of Kindness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Miana Risser: Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award - $10,000/4 years (junior student)
Dylan Roush: Edward Stepanek (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $10,000/4 years
Taylor Schlauderaff: Gopher Sport Malcolm Stephenson Student/Athlete - $2,500
Kate Seykora: Maggie Dixon Honorary & Joseph Cundiff Memorial (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500
Arianna Shornock: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500, Random Acts of Kindness (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $500, Ted G. Ringhofer - $1,000
Audrey Simon: Owatonna Business Women - $1,000
Ruvieanna Skaalerud: Federated Challenge BBBS - $2,000
Alexandra Smith: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500, Class of ‘58 (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,200, Owatonna Elks - $1,000
David Smith: Rensselaer Medal Award - $25,000/4 years (junior student)
Savannah Smith: C.P. Mickelson - $500, Minnesota Association of Administrators - $1,000
Makalia Szymanski: Owatonna Cheerleading Association - $200
Lauren Thamert: KRFO/KAT Kountry “Scholar Dollars” - $500, Lions Club - $500, Red Cross Blood Drive - $750, William Warner Knights of Columbus - $1,500
Nyakuoth Tut: Jennie-O Turkey Store - $1,000
Charlea Underwood: Owatonna Foundation - $3,000
Anora Vang: Mixed Roots Foundation - $1,000
Madison Voracek: Kiwanis Club of Owatonna - $500
Nyagam Wal: Mixed Roots Foundation - $1,000
Ava Wolfe: Brenda Wilcox (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $600
Emma Wolff: Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric - $500
Elizabeth Wunderlich: Mann Math (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $1,000, Edward Stepanek (Administered by the 761 Foundation) - $10,000/4 years, Andrew Lawrence Memorial - $1,500, PEO Sisterhood Star Chapter FC - $2,500
Edenia Zamarron: Federated Challenge BBBS - $2,000