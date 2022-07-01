Traffic patterns for a construction project on N Cedar Avenue will change starting Friday, July 1. Weather permitting, N. Cedar Avenue from Vine Street to Broadway Street will be closed to both directions of traffic, including the intersections of N. Cedar Avenue with Vine Street & Broadway Street. Traffic will be routed around the work area via CSAH 45/Oak Avenue, E. Main Street, and N. Elm Avenue. Pedestrian access is to be maintained to all businesses along N. Cedar Avenue throughout the project.
Construction on N. Cedar Avenue is anticipated to continue into summer with traffic control changes occurring as work progresses. The roadway from Vine Street to Broadway and alleys on the west side of N. Cedar Avenue are planned to be finalized this year.
During construction, access may be limited. To help ensure a timely construction process, please follow all construction updates and be sure to:
• Follow detour signage
• Keep out of construction areas
• Drive slowly through work areas and pay attention to traffic control changes throughout the project
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. The City of Owatonna advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this construction project, visit: bit.ly/NCASP
