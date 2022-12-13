...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
On Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY will present a classic holiday musical. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the titles of films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
In this classic holiday musical, a scorned member of a performing trio quits his act and turns an inn into a holidays-only live entertainment venue. He books and falls head over heels for one of the beautiful performers. But when his original performing partner returns, he also sets his sights on the lovely new lady.
Run time: 1 h 40 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page. All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our third floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.