Thursday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m., Movies at the Library will present a 2021 drama about fair compensation in college athletics. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
Three days before the college football national championship game, a star quarterback and his teammate ignite a player's strike declaring they won't compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. With only hours until kickoff, the head coach and various power brokers must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.
Rated R for language throughout and sexual references
Run time: 1 h 56 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page. All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.
