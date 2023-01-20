Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m., Movies at the Library will present a 2022 historical drama. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
This film is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of one woman's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In her poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world.
Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images, and racial slurs
Run time: 2 h 10 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.