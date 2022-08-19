garden-272-coneflower-closeup.jpg

A coneflower up close in the Rice Country Master Gardeners Teaching Garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

Anyone who gardens understands just how quickly plants can grow. Sunshine and rain make all the difference.

garden-284-overview.jpg

Vegetables grow in the foreground in this photo, other plants and flowers beyond. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-282-mini-sunflower.jpg

A mini sunflower of sorts (I think) bursts color into the garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-267-rain-garden-sign.jpg

There are signs aplenty in this teaching garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-285-vegetable-blossom.jpg

An eggplant blossom. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-270-gardening-equipment.jpg

Gardening equipment stashed in a secure area next to the conservation building by the garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-268-pig-squeak-sign.jpg

This broad-leafed plant name fascinates me. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-275-silver-mound.jpg

Aiming the camera down at Silver Mound, a wispy plant that I've never seen before. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-287-cuke.jpg

A cucumber forming. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-306-stump-water-feature.jpg

One of the man-made tree stumps gurgles water. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-313-brick-circle.jpg

The water feature is to the right of this centering circle. Across the way are an historic church and school, part of the Rice County Historical Society. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-281-feather-in-bird-bath.jpg

I notice details, like a feather in a bird bath. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-265-lily.jpg

A lily blooms in early August. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-310-overview-with-church-in-background.jpg

The garden also features an arch for climbing clematis, which bloomed profusely earlier in the summer. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-311-bee-house.jpg

A bee house posted on a tree by the garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
garden-266-clematis.jpg

Lovely flowers fill the garden. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

