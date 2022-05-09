TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
MnDOT work permits needed for manure pipes used on state right of way
Farmers are reminded they need to complete a miscellaneous work permit prior to laying pipe along or under any state highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A permit makes MnDOT personnel aware of the project while also covering the person seeking the permit and their contractor from claims should any incident arise during or because of the project.
Force-main manure pipes are used to move manure through pipes to fields or for removal. Pipes are often run or stored along highway right of way or utilize culverts or other structures to cross under roads. In all cases, permits are required.
During the spring season, MnDOT personnel have observed this work occurring, sometimes without the necessary permit.
For permit forms or information please visit MnDOT’s Permits website.
Submit permits for District 6 in southeast Minnesota by sending to Dave Evans via email at David.Evans@state.mn.us for permits on District 6’s east side, or for west side to Jon Keranen at Jonathan.keranen@state.mn.us. Permits may also be sent via MnDOT’s online permits application.