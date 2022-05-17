Motorists are reminded to be alert for MnDOT sign crews who are in the process of updating more than 200 city signs with new Census population numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In the 11-county southeast Minnesota District 6, MnDOT will be adding overlays on 209 existing signs to update the numbers. Three other signs will be replaced. Today the process began with signs in Rochester, Byron and Stewartville being updated. The work will continue through the summer.
The process occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census numbers are confirmed and the work effort can be organized in conjunction with each MnDOT sign shop’s other regular and emergency sign replacement duties and maintenance. In District 6, MnDOT maintains 3,750 lane miles of highway along with all of its signs.
If you come across a sign crew, slow down, move over if safe to do so, and give them plenty of room to do their job safely.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.