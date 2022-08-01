...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MnDOT invites public comment on Transit Coordination Plan
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on the District 6 Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan, which identifies strategies and potential projects to coordinate transit services for elderly, disabled and low-income people in the southeast Minnesota region.
The Local Human Services-Transit Coordination Plan is available for public review and comment through Aug. 28, 2022. Comments can be sent to Tracy Schnell, District 6 Senior Planner, at tracy.schnell@state.mn.us.
Background
Federal transit law, as amended by MAP-21 and FAST Act, requires that projects selected for funding under the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities – Section 5310 Program – be “included in a locally developed, coordinated public transit-human services transportation plan” and that the plan be “developed and approved through a process that included participation by seniors, individuals with disabilities, representatives of public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human services providers and other members of the public.”
These requirements are aimed at improving transportation services for persons with disabilities and older adults, ensuring that communities are coordinating resources provided through multiple federal programs.
Plan elements
Local Human Service-Public Transit Coordination Plans are updated every five years and must include the following:
• An assessment of available services that identifies current transportation providers (public, private and nonprofit)
• An assessment of transportation needs for individuals with disabilities, older adults and people with low incomes
• Strategies, activities and/or projects to address the identified gaps between current services and needs, as well as opportunities to improve efficiencies in service delivery
• Priorities for implementation based on resources (from multiple program sources), time and feasibility for implementing specific strategies and/or activities identified
