The Steele County Minnesota Pheasants Chapter is hosting a “Prairie Walk” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Somerset Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
MN Pheasants Inc. in cooperation with Minnesota DNR Wildlife received a Conservation Partners Legacy Grant (CPL) in 2019 to establish a diverse native prairie on the Somerset WMA expansion. The CPL program is from the Outdoor Heritage Fund created by the people of Minnesota. The grant program funds conservation projects that restore, enhance or protect forests, wetlands, prairies and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife.
The 26 acre native prairie was seeded at the Somerset WMA in 2020 and is establishing nicely. In addition to Big Bluestem grass fourteen different wildflower and forb species were seeded. They include: Western Yarrow, Canada Milk Vetch, Showy Tick Trefoil, Rattlesnake Master, Ox-eye Sunflower, Prairie Phlox, Mountain Mint, Prairie Wild Rose, Black Eyed Susan, Compass Plant, Grassed-leaved Golden Rod, Stiff Goldenrod, Common Ironweed, and Golden Alexanders.
Benefits of the project include:
Adding a diverse plant community to the Somerset WMA
Providing diverse prairie species for pollinators
Wildlife habitat
Water quality protection and improvement in the Straight River.
The “Prairie Walk” will begin at the Somerset WMA parking lot off from the frontage road south of Riverview Campground on County Road #18 (2554 28th St. SW Owatonna). Mn Pheasants Inc. and DNR staff will be present to discuss the project and identify the different wildflower species.
For more information about the “Prairie Walk” contact Dan Arndt MN Pheasants VP Habitat at 507-338-4841.
