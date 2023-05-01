Minnesota STAR Recipient Celebrated

Six members of Minnesota PEO Chapter DZ Owatonna gathered to greet and congratulate newly selected Minnesota STAR recipient Paiton Glynn, Owatonna High School senior. PEO is a philanthropic education international organization that recognizes, encourages and supports women seeking educational opportunities at various stages of their life. The STAR is for exceptional women attending an accredited postsecondary institution in the next academic year The local Chapter DZ recommended Glynn for this $2,500 scholarship. Glynn exhibits excellence in leadership, academics extracurricular activities, community service and demonstrates great potential for success. She will attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison to study pre-pharmacy.

Recommended for you

Load comments