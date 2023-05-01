Minnesota STAR Recipient Celebrated

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Six members of Minnesota PEO Chapter DZ Owatonna gathered to greet and congratulate newly selected Minnesota STAR recipient Paiton Glynn, Owatonna High School senior. PEO is a philanthropic education international organization that recognizes, encourages and supports women seeking educational opportunities at various stages of their life. The STAR is for exceptional women attending an accredited postsecondary institution in the next academic year The local Chapter DZ recommended Glynn for this $2,500 scholarship. Glynn exhibits excellence in leadership, academics extracurricular activities, community service and demonstrates great potential for success. She will attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison to study pre-pharmacy.