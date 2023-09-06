The Minnesota Beginner Farmer Institute is a workshop series geared toward young or beginning farmers who are either joining an existing farm or starting their own farm and who are using their farm as a business for profit. Institute participants will tackle questions like: “What is a business plan and what does my banker want to see when I’m applying for a loan? What can I take for a business deduction and when is the best time to market my grain?”

  

