Memorial Day 2022

Leadership from local veterans service groups place the ceremonial wreath on the unmarked grave, honoring all men and women who have served and are no longer with us. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

 By ANNIE HARMAN annie.harman@apgsomn.com

The annual Memorial Day program will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. 

