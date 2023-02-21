Spring is quickly approaching and the Owatonna Engineering Department is looking forward to another busy year of road construction.
Spring is quickly approaching and the Owatonna Engineering Department is looking forward to another busy year of road construction.
The City Council has designated streets for reconstruction and bituminous rehabilitation to be completed during the 2023 Construction Season. Included in the 2023 Street & Utility Project will be: Butternut Avenue SW from McKinley Street to Riverview Place, Riverview Place SW from Butternut to the cul-de-sac, and School Street East from Main Street to Partridge Avenue. Included in the 2023 Havana Road State Aid Project is Havana Road from Truman to Smith Avenue.
The streets proposed for bituminous reconstruction in the 2023 Improvement Projects are deteriorating and in need of both pavement rehabilitation as well as utility (water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer) upgrades.
A neighborhood meeting for these two projects will be held on Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 540 West Hills Circle. Staff will present information on the project and answer questions.
Public Hearings for the two projects will be held during the March 7 City Council meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
