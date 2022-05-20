Medford graduation parade

Graduation for the 2021-2022 Medford graduates will be held at Medford High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

At 8:00 p.m., the graduates will partake in the annual graduation parade around town. The Steele County Sheriff's Office and the Medford Fire Department will be leading the way.

Please show these amazing students your support and wish them well into the future.

