Practicing mindful thankfulness is one way to boost spirits, feel happier and enhance overall health. Everyone is welcome to join Mayo Clinic Health System this fall for "Discover Gratitude," a free, monthlong, self-guided program that begins upon registration.
Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others, and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.
This community-wide program is appropriate for adults and youth. Participants are encouraged to share this program with friends and family, as well as teachers and other youth leaders.
Go online to mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude to register and start the monthlong journey. Participants will receive a welcome email that includes instructions and links to the downloadable journal sheets.
About Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System has a physical presence in 44 communities and consists of 53 clinics, 16 hospitals and other facilities that serve the health care needs of people in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The community-based providers, paired with the resources and expertise of Mayo Clinic, enable patients in the region to receive the highest-quality physical and virtual health care close to home.
