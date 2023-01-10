Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a form of major depression that some people commonly suffer from in the late fall and winter months. And more rarely, it may occur in early spring. (Anthony Tran/Unsplash)

Shorter days, cold weather and residual stress from the holidays can be challenging, leading to increased stress, sadness and even depression.

Patrick Bigaouette is a psychiatrist for Mayo Clinic Health System.

