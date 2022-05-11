A new makerspace is strengthening Cannon River STEM School’s focus on experiential learning.
The K-8 charter school’s makerspace area will provide hands-on learning and building experiences.
The school’s meeting and storage room was transformed to provide ample room for the storage of parts required for projects, and for students to experiment with projects.
Starting in the fall CRSS staff member Jasen Barrett will teach students about different STEM concepts. Several 3D printers in the school are programmed to print out parts for the numerous projects Barrett has in store. IT administrator Jason Soltis ensures all 3D printers and systems are working efficiently.
Barrett said they are finding it is difficult to get some items, so printing their own parts will prevent anymore delays.
After Barrett introduces students to the topic, they will get to experiment and build the project on their own. For example, a lesson focused on motion could include kinetic energy crafts.
The projects will be mostly physics and engineering based, with different levels of difficulty to meet all grade levels.
Barrett said the older students could even make parts for the younger students, and help with the application.
Students will be able to take projects they’ve built home, as long as they are small enough and easy to travel with.
“There’s a level of pride that goes with students being able to show projects off to parents at home and to talk about them,” Soltis said.
Along with the mechanical and electrical engineering and fluid mechanics lessons, Soltis has brought in an augmented reality sandbox. The 3D, interactive sandbox will help students understand things like mapping and topography.
Soltis said AR sandboxes can be found in places like the Minnesota Science Museum, and Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. The device measures elevation with an Xbox Connect, and correlates depth with different colors.
Many grades, Soltis said, discuss things like rising sea levels, erosion and landscape, so the AR sandbox will be beneficial in helping students understand those concepts.
Items used to create the AR sandbox, Soltis said, were reused from an an old projector and other pieces of equipment the school no longer uses.
CRSS staff’s goal is to get students in the room, able to work on things themselves. Right now, teachers are involved with getting things set up, but ideally, Soltis said it will be student-led.
Barrett will teach the concepts, and students will be able to explore and experiment with different projects. Adult hands will be available to make sure everybody is successful.
As for the printing of the parts, Soltis said the process is something middle schoolers will be able to learn and do on their own.
The makerspace is teacher heavy right now, but staff have a goal for the middle schoolers to be able to help out the elementary schoolers.
“The best way to learn is to teach,” Soltis said.
Over summer, Soltis said there will be a big push to make sure everything is up and running as it should before the new school year takes flight.
Soltis said this has been an idea in staff member’s heads for many years now, but it took the availability for funding, time and space to make it possible.
Executive Director Wendy Fisher said the school qualified for federal funding and they were able to use it to create the makerspace. The funds were earmarked, Fisher said, for anything that enhances learning for kindergarten through eighth graders.
“What’s nice about it is that it gives us something to invest in, and build into our general fund to keep it going,” Fisher said.
Soltis said the makerspace room will give students the opportunity to become interested in practical applications and and gain problem skills.
Nowadays, Barrett said it can be challenging to encourage students to work with their hands, as they rely too heavily on smartphones, tablets and computers. He hopes the makerspace area will get more students to engage their minds and experiment with different items.
“This is part of the overall plan, Soltis added. “For me, it’s important for kids to know how to do stuff, and be OK with mistakes. Some of the best things in the world were created from making mistakes.”
Barrett agreed, and said the ability to make mistakes is the key to engineering.