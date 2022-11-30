The Owatonna High School Carolers will perform a handful of classic Christmas songs in the bandshell of Central Park at the end of the Holiday Lighted Parade, following the lighting of the park lights. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Queen Elsa and her friend Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen” entertained the record-sized crowd the 2021 Holiday Lighted Parade in downtown Owatonna. Above and Beyond Abilities created the Frozen-themed float, which took home the “Best Float” award that night. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna High School Carolers will perform a handful of classic Christmas songs in the bandshell of Central Park at the end of the Holiday Lighted Parade, following the lighting of the park lights. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Queen Elsa and her friend Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen” entertained the record-sized crowd the 2021 Holiday Lighted Parade in downtown Owatonna. Above and Beyond Abilities created the Frozen-themed float, which took home the “Best Float” award that night. (File photo/southernminn.com)
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Owatonna MainStreet along with the city of Owatonna will be hosting the Annual MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade. Starting at 6 p.m., over 85 lighted units will travel south on Cedar Avenue, starting at Rose Street and ending on the west side of Central Park.
Immediately following the parade, the trophy for the winning entry in the parade will be awarded by our volunteer judges, Ryan Gillespie, Jim Packard and Vern Wilker. This will take place in the bandshell in Central Park.
The Lighting of the Lights ceremony will follow, with special guest Anthony Young, who will flip the switch for the lights. Young was involved in a life-threatening car accident in July and is now on his miraculous journey of recovery. Joining Young on stage will be his girlfriend, Shantae.
Rounding out the ceremony, the Owatonna High School carolers will perform some favorite holiday songs.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be mingling in the park, RE/MAX Venture and Cashwise Foods will provide complimentary hot cider and cookies and stores will be open extended hours for holiday shopping.
“The spirit of the season is truly alive during the evening of the Holiday Lighted Parade,” stated Matt Jessop with Owatonna Shoe. “No matter the weather the community gathers to celebrate together and kick off the most wonderful time of the year.”
“I’ve lived here all my life and I never knew how fantastic this parade was until I moved my business back downtown four years ago,” added Urban Loft business owner Nicole Arndt. “I wish I had been aware of this when my girls were younger — they would have loved it!”
“It’s pretty easy to see why Owatonna’s Hometown Holidays is one of our most loved events by both residents and visitors to Owatonna,” said Glenda Smith, Director of Conventions and Tourism with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “The Lighted Parade, Lighting of the Lights, Christmas in the Village, and so many other events that happen throughout the month are great ways to connect with our neighbors and the perfect time to invite others to our community. It’s so great to feel the excitement build as events get ready to kick off this season of celebrations.”
All are invited to join us at the parade at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. If anyone has any questions, please contact Lisa Cochran, Owatonna MainStreet Director, at lcochran@owatonna.org or at 507-451-7970, ext 108.