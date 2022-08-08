The auditions for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will take place from 6:30–8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 and Monday, Aug. 15 at the Sharon Stark Auditorium in West Hills at the Little Theatre of Owatonna.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, and based on the novel, Israel Rank by Roy Horniman.
Gordy Handeland is the director and Kristi Westergaard the technical director.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind…
LTO is looking to cast:
Ages 16+ British accents
Monty Navarro — our lead and storyteller
Miss Shingle — an unexpected visitor
Sibella Hallward — the girl, Monty loves
Phoebe D’Ysquith — a cousin
Asquith D’Ysquith — he plays EIGHT other D’Ysquiths!
Ensemble — six to 10 needed. They will play over 70 combined characters!
Actors interested in a lead role should prepare a song of your choice that shows your range. An accompanist will be provided. All others will sing “Happy Birthday” in several keys.
We encourage diversity in casting. Actors of all races, ages, and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The first rehearsal will be Aug. 22. Most scheduled rehearsals will be Monday through Thursday evenings. Some weekends possible closer to the show opening.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library and online on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website.
Any questions or if you would like to audition but cannot attend, please contact director Gordy Handeland about setting up a possible alternate time at gehandel@charter.net.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
