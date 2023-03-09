Little Theatre of Owatonna is proud to announce it is seeking eligible candidates for its seventeenth Sarah Foreman Memorial Post-Secondary Scholarship.
This scholarship was established as a memorial to long-time Little Theatre of Owatonna member Sarah Foreman who died in February 2006. Foreman’s work as a director extended through 30 years, directing 18 shows and serving 11 years on the LTO Board during three separate terms. Her extensive contribution and dedication to theatre in Owatonna is memorialized in this scholarship.
This scholarship is meant to recognize and support the post-secondary education of a current Steele County resident or a previous (prior to 2023) graduate of a Steele County high school whose career plans, studies and/or participation in theatre distinguish him/her and support further theatre involvement. The recipient will be chosen based on a personal essay, theatre involvement, two letters of recommendation, academic achievements and educational goals, and other college and/or community involvement.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website, www.littletheatreofowatonna.org or from county high school counselors/career centers. Deadline for application is May 26. Previous applicants who qualify and did not receive the scholarship are encouraged to re-apply.
Announcements and notification regarding the $1,000 scholarship will be made in June. The recipient will be recognized and the scholarship presented at the opening night of LTO’s summer production, Miss Nelson is Missing! by Jeffrey Hatcher on Friday, June 16.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to providing dramatic arts opportunities and incentives for citizens of Steele County. Questions regarding this scholarship should be directed to Gaylene Steckelberg, LTO Scholarship Chairperson, at P.O. Box 64 Owatonna, MN 55060.
