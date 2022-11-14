...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its winter production of Arms and the Man by George Bernad Shaw. Arms and the Man was first produced on April 21, 1894 at the Avenue Theatre and was one of Shaw's first commercial successes. The first Broadway production opened on September 17, 1894, at New York City's Herald Square Theatre. Since then there have been six Broadway revivals.
The auditions will take place on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills.
Julianna Skluzacek is the Director and Mary Butler-Fraser the Technical Director.
A three act romantic comedy set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, a tale of love in a time of conflict that takes its toll on star-crossed young lovers struggling to separate real life from illusion.
LTO is looking to cast: 3 Females and 4 Males
Raina – age 20-30s, daughter of Catherine and Petkoff, naïve and egotistical
Catherine – age 40-50s, Mother, and wife of Petkoff, pretentious, not as grand as she thinks she is
Louka – age 30-late 40s, a forthright and sassy maid
Petkoff – an overbearing officer, Raina’s father
Sergius – age 20-40s, pompous army officer – supposed to marry Raina
Bluntschle – age 30s enemy officer who hates war and falls in love with Raina
