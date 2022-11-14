Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its winter production of Arms and the Man by George Bernad Shaw. Arms and the Man was first produced on April 21, 1894 at the Avenue Theatre and was one of Shaw's first commercial successes. The first Broadway production opened on September 17, 1894, at New York City's Herald Square Theatre. Since then there have been six Broadway revivals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments