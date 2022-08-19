Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce their 57th Annual Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills, 560 Dunnell Drive Owatonna, MN 55060.
Board members will be recognized for their service, as well as the LTO annual report will be shared. LTO has three board members that have completed their years of service on the board and will be retiring this year, they are as follows: Bev Cashman, Curt Jorgensen, and Kristi Westergaard. There will be an election at the Annual meeting to fill these three seats. One additional seat is also up for election this year.
A formal unveiling and introduction of the 2022-2023 season will also take place at this year’s annual meeting.
All season members of LTO are asked to join us for the informative evening and to participate in the vote for the board members. All volunteers throughout the years are invited to be recognized for the hours of work and dedication they gave to continue the tradition of bringing live theatre to the community. The event is encouraged and open to visitors as well, however they will not be able to vote on motions presented before the body.
Little Theatre in Owatonna is only made possible through the generous support of our membership and businesses within this community.
