Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its summer production of “Miss Nelson is Missing” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher
Miss Nelson can't control her crazy classroom because she's just too nice. But when she disappears, her replacement is the hard-as-nails, detention-loving, recess-canceling, homework-overloading substitute teacher Viola Swamp! With the Big Test approaching, the kids suddenly realize how much they miss Miss Nelson, and they'll do anything -- including hiring a private eye -- to solve the mystery of her disappearance and bring her back.
Directed by Larry Ostermeier and tech directed by Kristi Westergaard.
Cast:
Miss Nelson/Viola Swamp – Maggie Jones
Principal Humleker – Amanda Andrews
Detective McSmogg – Dace Heaton
Raymond – Declan Matejcek
Phoebe - Addison Kohn
George - Travis Neitzel
Lavita - Rosella Procopio
Mouse - Brooks Hugstad Vaa Leer
Kimberly – Annika Wilke
Elvis – L McColley
Jokesters - Emery Zak, Griffin Jordal, Sean McColley, Phoebe Vasquez
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 16, 17, 23, 24 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on June 18 and 25.
Tickets will be available online at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org and at Tri M Graphics for members May 27 and the public on June 3. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office (507-451-0764) start June 12 with walk in availability June 15-18 and 22-25. Adult ticket price is $19; student ticket price is $14.