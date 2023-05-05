Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce its 2023 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipients. The scholarship is celebrating its 54th year and has exceeded $60,000 in support of Steele County high school graduates pursuing post-secondary education.
This year’s recipients are Makenna Hovey, daughter of Heather Hovey and Samantha Liebl, daughter of Troy and Holly Liebl. Both recipients are Owatonna High School seniors.
Makenna has been involved in fourteen Owatonna High School theatrical productions. Most recently she has worked on and off stage for Shrek the Musical and You Can’t Take it with You at OHS. Her high school activities also included band, choir, speech, and mock trial. “She is smart, motivated, and has made huge contributions to our shows both on and off stage,” her recommendation states. Hovey is the vice president of the OHS Drama Club and is one of the first advisory student members to the LTO Board of Directors. The Veta Alexander Scholarship is especially meant to recognize these qualities and dedication to the theatrical arts.
Samantha has worked on the crew in various capacities for 11 OHS productions. One recommendation shared, “Her contributions have been very helpful in all of her positions, and she has really made our shows better through her work” Beyond theatre, Liebl has been a dedicated volunteer for her church and for the public library throughout her high school career. In high school she participated in Key Club and National Honor Society working as a tutor. She was creator and president of the OHS Art Club in 2021-2022. Rotary recognized her as a January 2023 Student of the Month. Veta Alexander Scholarship recipients are chosen based on student’s theatre involvement, community work, leadership recognition, school activities and academic record.
The Veta Alexander Scholarship was established in 1969, and Makenna and Samantha are the 154th and 155th recipients. The scholarship is supported by endowment funds, individual donations, and memorials to the Veta Alexander Scholarship Fund. Little Theatre of Owatonna considers the youth in our communities among our most-prized assets.
Recipients use the scholarship to further their education. Hovey plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines, IA, to study pre-law. Liebl will attend South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, to study Interior Design.
Both recipients will be recognized at Owatonna High School at the 2023 Academic Scholarship Event May 24 and honored at opening night of the LTO summer production, Miss Nelson is Missing! adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, Friday, June 16.