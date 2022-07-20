Kinzie Carlson, of Owatonna, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
Carlson, a rising senior at Owatonna High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Minnesota Girls State. She also participates in many activities in her school and community. She is captain of the Speech team, captain of Mock Trial, and a member of the swim team. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Girls United, Youth Oriented Leadership Organization, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Carlson is co-president of Green Team, on student council, and editor of the high school yearbook.
At ALA Girls Nation, Carlson will participate in mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project, and a tour of the D.C. monuments.
“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Nancy Magginnis, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
