Lorrie Rugg, of Owatonna, was chosen as a 2023 recipient of the annual Who’s Who in Clovia recognition by the National Association of Clovia at its annual meeting in Manhattan, KS on April 15.
The award recognizes Clovia collegiate and alumnae members who are good students, who are outstanding leaders in their local chapter, and who are involved in campus, community, and professional organizations.
Rugg is an alumnae member of the Beta chapter of Clovia at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN. She has demonstrated her leadership through her many years of volunteering in 4-H as a judge and trainer, her work as a Master Gardener Program Coordinator, and her continued community involvement and volunteer work of creating and maintaining community gardens, providing research-based gardening information to her community, and speaking at 4-H and community events.
Clovia is a national organization of current and former college women that promotes scholarship, leadership, economical cooperative living, fellowship, and sociability. Currently, collegiate chapters and alumnae associations are located at Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS, and at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, MN. Clovia was established in 1931 to maintain the ideals and preserve the traditions of 4-H among college women.