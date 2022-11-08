This time of year is campaign season at the United Way of Steele County, as they work to raise $800,000 to support local programs and organizations that serve Steele County residents. Working with local businesses to host workplace campaigns is the largest way that the United Way raises these funds, and several local businesses have recently finished their campaigns.
Community Bank Owatonna, Costco Distribution Center, Napa Distribution Center, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Steele County employees have all recently completed their campaigns, helping to raise nearly $20,000 for the United Way of Steele County! These businesses set ambitious goals for their teams, with several surpassing previous giving levels. Numerous other local businesses are currently running or finishing up campaigns, while others will begin later in November.
Local workplace campaigns represent a diverse array of support within the community from locally owned and operated businesses interested in helping the residents of Steele County. Support from these businesses, as well as their continued advocacy, assists the United Way in its fight for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in Steele County.
The 2022 campaign goal of $800,000 will fund 30 critically needed programs operated by local nonprofit agencies in Steele County. All funds collected for the United Way’s annual campaign remain in the county in order to serve its residents.
