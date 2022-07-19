The Minnesota Public Transit Association’s (MPTA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 35th Annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo will be held on Saturday, July 16 in Austin. The event was hosted locally by SMART Transit.
In the Small Bus Category, the winner was Julio Zavala-Lopez who drives for SMART Transit out of Owatonna. He has been a bus operator for 7 years and appreciates helping the community and working with his co-workers. The second place prize winner was T.J. Johnson with Otter Express in Fergus Falls. T.J. has competed and placed in previous Roadeos and has been a transit driver for 16 years. Kevin Hemann with SMART Transit took the third place prize. He has been a transit driver for 17 years and enjoys the variety of passengers on his bus including small children.
The Bus Roadeo provides safety training to bus operators in a friendly competition setting. Operators are asked to perform challenging driving tasks around a course. Judges are set up throughout the course to score operators based on how well they accomplish each task and how long it took the operator to get through the entire course. Operators must also complete wheelchair securement testing and attend a training program over the lunch hour on Saturday. After all operators have completed and finished training, the scores are tallied and winners are announced during the banquet dinner Saturday evening.
Winners in the Large Bus Category were: Chris Daniels Sr. from Rochester Public Transit, Anton Pierson with Metro Transit in the Twin Cities Metro Area and Pete Mugg with St. Cloud Metro Bus.
Chris Daniels, the Large Bus Competition winner has competed in Bus Roadeos from 2013 to 2021. He has been a bus operator for 27 years and likes the challenge of driving in the Rochester Area. Anton Pierson, the second place winner lives in Richfield, Minnesota and has competed in Roadeos in 2018, 2019 and 2021 where he was a finalist. He has been driving for Metro Transit for six years and enjoys getting out and seeing the sites throughout the Twin Cities. Pete Mugg took third place in the competition. He has been a transit driver for 45 years and enjoys helping people get to their destinations in the St. Cloud area. He has placed in previous Roadeos.
This event recognizes the men and women who are proud to call themselves bus operators. These essential workers continued to provide critical transportation throughout the pandemic. MPTA appreciates the opportunity to thank them for their service while hosting this important transit safety event.
