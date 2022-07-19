Small Bus roadeo winners

Small Bus Category winners, from left to right: Owatonnan Julio Zavala-Lopez, T.J. Johnson and Kevin Hemann. (Photo courtesy of MPTA)

The Minnesota Public Transit Association’s (MPTA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 35th Annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo will be held on Saturday, July 16 in Austin. The event was hosted locally by SMART Transit.

