On Sunday, the Owatonna Fire Department is planning to conduct a live-burn training session at a property on Cherry Street, weather permitting. The property is located across from the Mineral Springs Park exit. Mineral Springs Parkway and Cherry Street will also be closed in the area and the Fire Department recommends avoiding the area if possible.

Starting at 8 a.m. that day, firefighters will be lighting and extinguishing fires in the structure.

“This is a terrific opportunity for our newest firefighters to learn how fire behaves in a structure and to experience what it is like to be right in the middle of a fire,” said Ed Hoffman, Fire Chief.

Once the training exercises have been completed, firefighters will oversee the burning down of the structure. There may be smoke in the area during this time and nearby residences should close any open windows if they notice smoke in their home. The Fire Department will remain on the scene until the fire is completely extinguished. The property will then be cleared and restored as part of parkland for future use.

