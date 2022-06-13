...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Live house burn on Cherry Street for Fire Department training
On Sunday, the Owatonna Fire Department is planning to conduct a live-burn training session at a property on Cherry Street, weather permitting. The property is located across from the Mineral Springs Park exit. Mineral Springs Parkway and Cherry Street will also be closed in the area and the Fire Department recommends avoiding the area if possible.
Starting at 8 a.m. that day, firefighters will be lighting and extinguishing fires in the structure.
“This is a terrific opportunity for our newest firefighters to learn how fire behaves in a structure and to experience what it is like to be right in the middle of a fire,” said Ed Hoffman, Fire Chief.
Once the training exercises have been completed, firefighters will oversee the burning down of the structure. There may be smoke in the area during this time and nearby residences should close any open windows if they notice smoke in their home. The Fire Department will remain on the scene until the fire is completely extinguished. The property will then be cleared and restored as part of parkland for future use.
Follow the Owatonna Fire Department on Facebook for updates.