Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Season with these entertaining performances. Join us for our 57th Season! More details of these productions, memberships, and audition information will be available on www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org as it becomes available.

FALL 2022: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak, Based on the novel, Israel Rank by Roy Horniman

Directed by: Gordy Handeland

Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Dates: October 13-16 & 20-23, 2022

WINTER 2023: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Julianna Skluzacek

Dates: February 10-12 & 17-19, 2023

SPRING 2023: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee

Directed by Jeffrey Jackson

Tech Directed by Melanie Abraham

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service

Dates: April 21-23 & 28-30, 2023

SUMMER 2023: Miss Nelson is Missing by Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Larry Ostermeier

Tech Directed by Kristi Westergaard

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

Dates: June 16-18 & 23-25, 2023

