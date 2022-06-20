...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Little Theatre of Owatonna Announces 2022-2023 Season
Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Season with these entertaining performances. Join us for our 57th Season! More details of these productions, memberships, and audition information will be available on www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org as it becomes available.
FALL 2022: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak, Based on the novel, Israel Rank by Roy Horniman
Directed by: Gordy Handeland
Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
Dates: October 13-16 & 20-23, 2022
WINTER 2023: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw
Directed by Julianna Skluzacek
Dates: February 10-12 & 17-19, 2023
SPRING 2023: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee
Directed by Jeffrey Jackson
Tech Directed by Melanie Abraham
Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service
Dates: April 21-23 & 28-30, 2023
SUMMER 2023: Miss Nelson is Missing by Jeffrey Hatcher