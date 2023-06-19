Join the Owatonna Public Library in the Gainey Room at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, for a showing of "A Thousand and One." The movie follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

  

