On Monday, Oct. 10, the Owatonna Fire Department will conduct a live-burn training session at Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, weather permitting. Starting at 5 p.m., the Fire Department will burn the southern half of the nature reserve. “Training opportunities like this are important for firefighters to continue to develop skills and familiarity with the different strategies associated with wildland firefighting,” said Ed Hoffman, Fire Chief. Firefighters will remain in the area until the fire is completely extinguished.

