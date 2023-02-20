The Knights of Columbus Lenten benefit fish dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the KC Hall. The "All you care to eat" dinner will be served in the KC Hall and in the Lounge and features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596) or the KC Hall, 820 S Elm Ave.

