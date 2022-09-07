Join your friends and neighbors at the 14th Annual Cannon (and Straight) River Watershed-Wide CleanUP on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon at a park or natural area near you. CleanUP events are taking place across the region with locations in Owatonna (Morehouse Park), Medford (City Park), Faribault (Two Rivers Park), Waterville (Lions Park), Shields Lake (McCullough Park), Northfield (Riverside Park and the Carleton Arboretum) and Cannon Falls (Riverside Park). Volunteers spend the morning cleaning up litter on the shores of area rivers and lakes in each community.

