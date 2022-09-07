Join your friends and neighbors at the 14th Annual Cannon (and Straight) River Watershed-Wide CleanUP on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon at a park or natural area near you. CleanUP events are taking place across the region with locations in Owatonna (Morehouse Park), Medford (City Park), Faribault (Two Rivers Park), Waterville (Lions Park), Shields Lake (McCullough Park), Northfield (Riverside Park and the Carleton Arboretum) and Cannon Falls (Riverside Park). Volunteers spend the morning cleaning up litter on the shores of area rivers and lakes in each community.
“By cleaning up litter along rivers and lakeshores, we keep that waste from polluting our waterways,” said Clean River Partners Executive Director Kristi Pursell. “This is a great way to get outdoors and work with your neighbors to help beautify your community.”
Over the past 13 years, volunteers have cleaned up over 173,000 pounds of litter and trash. Volunteers often find strange things in our rivers and lakes, including: grills, a safe and a bicycle. Come join the fun and see what you can find!
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.