Notice to hereby given to the qualified voters of Lemond Township, Steele County, state of Minnesota, which the primaries will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Election hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The election will be held at the Lemond Town Hall in Steele County, 7423 SW 74th Ave., Ellendale MN 56026.

