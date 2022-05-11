Lemond Township primary elections to be held May 24 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Notice to hereby given to the qualified voters of Lemond Township, Steele County, state of Minnesota, which the primaries will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Election hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.The election will be held at the Lemond Town Hall in Steele County, 7423 SW 74th Ave., Ellendale MN 56026. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Primary Election Steele County Lemond Township Politics Election Voter State Minnesota Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope Engage Owatonna seeks community input for new restaurant Unique business joins Owatonna Chamber of Commerce City approves $55M wastewater expansion project Man charged in two separate cases for drugs, sharing explicit photos Upcoming Events May 11 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 11, 2022 May 12 Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Heritage Quilt Guild Thu, May 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web CMT to Broadcast Live Naomi Judd Memorial Service Ariel Winter: I did myself a service by leaving Los Angeles Minnie Driver claims 'pig' Harvey Weinstein tried to fire her from Good Will Hunting Molly Moorish confirms she's dating footballer Nathaniel Phillips