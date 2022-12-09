fire and ashes.jpg

Living in a Minnesota community with a sizable Somali population, I was excited to read the recently-published children’s picture book Fire and Ashes—A Boy and an African Proverb co-authored by Minnesotans Ahmed Hassan and Wes Erwin. Why? It’s important for me to learn about my new neighbors, their homeland, their culture, their experiences before resettling in Faribault. Reading books is one way to gain insights.

As we celebrate the holidays and 2022 comes to a close, Faribault photographer and writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling reflects on hope. You can find more of her inspiring and creative work on her blog, mnprairieroots.com.

