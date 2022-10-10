Are you a landowner within the Cannon River Watershed (Rice, Waseca, Steele, Goodhue, Le Sueur, or Dakota Counties), who is interested in learning about environmental conservation or habitat restoration? Do you enjoy public access to natural lands in Minnesota and want to find out more about how you can help grow and improve them?
If so, then join Clean River Partners, along with representatives from the Trust for Public Land, Great River Greening, and the DNR for a Walk with a Naturalist Program at the Valley Grove Prairie and Prairie Creek Woods Scientific Natural Area (SNA) near Nerstrand, MN, on Thursday, October 20, from 4:30-6 p.m. This event will feature State Park Biologist Andy Wendt and Clean River Partners staff discussing the ecology and natural history of the area as we tour the preserves. You'll also have the chance to learn about habitat protection and restoration opportunities available to you and your land. If you want to find out more about the diverse habitats of your area and how you can leave a lasting natural legacy with your property, then we encourage you to attend this free event.
Please contact Dane McKittrick at dane@cleanriverpartners.org, or call at 630-777-9037, with any questions and to register. Event sponsored by the Outdoor Heritage Fund through the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment. We hope to see you there!
