Kraus-Anderson Construction (KA) has completed construction on a $6.1 million Early Childhood Center for Pine Island Schools located at 223 1st Ave. SE in Pine Island.
Kraus-Anderson is the designer and architect for the new Owatonna High School construction, taking place now.
Designed by Wendel Architects, the two-story, 20,356-square-foot Early Childhood Center in Pine Island features new classrooms and a 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose area with additional educational spaces.
The center has an outdoor playground and an indoor playground on the second level, a two-story elevator and main level offices for staff. The new building, which also includes a storm shelter, was designed to provide safety for staff and students.
Kraus-Anderson is currently ranked 20th in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine. Over the past five years, KA has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects. KA’s school construction services include facility analysis and budget approaches.
About Kraus-Anderson
Established in 1897, Kraus-Anderson (www.krausanderson.com) is an integrated construction management and real estate development enterprise working independently and in collaboration with a family of companies, including insurance, mortgage and realty operations. Kraus-Anderson, an EOE AA M/F/Vet/Disability employer, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has regional offices in Madison and Milwaukee, Wis., Bismarck, N.D., and Duluth, Bemidji and Rochester Minn.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.