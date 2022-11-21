Pine Island.jpg

Kraus-Anderson Construction (KA) has completed construction on a $6.1 million Early Childhood Center for Pine Island Schools located at 223 1st Ave. SE in Pine Island.

About Kraus-Anderson

Established in 1897, Kraus-Anderson (www.krausanderson.com) is an integrated construction management and real estate development enterprise working independently and in collaboration with a family of companies, including insurance, mortgage and realty operations. Kraus-Anderson, an EOE AA M/F/Vet/Disability employer, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has regional offices in Madison and Milwaukee, Wis., Bismarck, N.D., and Duluth, Bemidji and Rochester Minn.

